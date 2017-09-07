नहीं है आधार कार्ड, तो आपके लिए बंद हो गए हैं ये 10 काम
अगर आपके पास आज की तारीख में आधार कार्ड नहीं हैं तो फिर ये आपके लिए काफी नुकसानदेह है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि सरकार की तरफ से जारी कई तरह की स्कीम से लेकर के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न और बैंक में खाता खोलने तक आप वंचित रह जाएंगे। आधार कार्ड को सरकार कई सारी स्कीम में बाध्यकारी करने जा रही है, जिनसे भविष्य में केवल आपको केवल इसी के होने पर सेवाओं का लाभ मिलेगा।
हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं ऐसे 10 सेवाओं के बारे में, जो आधार कार्ड के न होने पर आप आगे नहीं कर पाएंगे।
