Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

नहीं है आधार कार्ड, तो आपके लिए बंद हो गए हैं ये 10 काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:22 PM IST
if you are not having aadhaar card than these are 10 things that banned for you

अगर आपके पास आज की तारीख में आधार कार्ड नहीं हैं तो फिर ये आपके लिए काफी नुकसानदेह है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि सरकार की तरफ से जारी कई तरह की स्कीम से लेकर के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न और बैंक में खाता खोलने तक आप वंचित रह जाएंगे। आधार कार्ड को सरकार कई सारी स्कीम में बाध्यकारी करने जा रही है, जिनसे भविष्य में केवल आपको केवल इसी के होने पर सेवाओं का लाभ मिलेगा। 
हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं ऐसे 10 सेवाओं के बारे में, जो आधार कार्ड के न होने पर आप आगे नहीं कर पाएंगे। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

aadhaar card pan card

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

सेविंग अकाउंट्स पर मिल रहा है 7.25 फीसदी तक ब्याज, एटीएम से पैसा निकालने पर नहीं लगेगा चार्ज

these banks offering 7.25 interest on saving bank account and free atm transactions
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

ITR फाइल करने में बचे केवल 5 दिन, 1 अगस्त से होंगे ये 4 नुकसान

four important reason to file income tax return before 31st july
  • बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2017
  • +

हवाई यात्रा करने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीका, ऐसे मिलेगा सस्ता टिकट

5 secret tricks to flying really cheap in India
  • मंगलवार, 18 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

Your Story has been saved!