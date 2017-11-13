बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है दुनिया का सबसे मोटा BABY, उम्र महज 10 महीने और वजन 10 साल के बच्चे के बराबर
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST
लुई मैनुअल नाम का 10 महीने का बच्चा इन दिनों खासा चर्चा में है। दरअसल, ये बच्चा दुनिया का सबसे मोटा BABY बताया जा रहा है। इसकी उम्र महज 10 महीने ही है, लेकिन वजन एक 10 साल के बच्चे के बराबर है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
