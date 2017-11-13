Download App
ये है दुनिया का सबसे मोटा BABY, उम्र महज 10 महीने और वजन 10 साल के बच्चे के बराबर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:34 AM IST
Worlds largest baby Luis Manuel weight ten kilogramme in age of ten months

लुई मैनुअल नाम का 10 महीने का बच्चा इन दिनों खासा चर्चा में है। दरअसल, ये बच्चा दुनिया का सबसे मोटा  BABY बताया जा रहा है। इसकी उम्र महज 10 महीने ही है, लेकिन वजन एक 10 साल के बच्चे के बराबर है।  

 

