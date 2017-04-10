आपका शहर Close

शरीर के हर एक अंग की पियर्सिंग करा चुके हैं ये नमूने, तस्वीरें देख लोग डर जाते हैं

श्वेता पांडेय

Mon, 10 Apr 2017 08:11 AM IST
These People Take Piercing As An Extremely Weird Hobby

लोगों के शौक भी कितने अजीबो गरीब होते हैं, शौक-शौक में लोग कुछ भी कर जाते हैं और बाद में ये शौक उनके लिए खुद एक खतरा बन जाता है। उन्हींं शौकीन लोगों में कुछ नाम यहां भी है, जिन्हें देख कर भूत भी डर जाए। इन्होंने पियर्सिंग करा के अपने शरीर को कष्ट दिया, और अब इनकी शरीर इन्हें कष्ट दे रही है। 

