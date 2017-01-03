आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

'पराई पत्नी' से यहां मर्द करते हैं शादी, हैरान कर देगी ये अनोखी परंपरा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:51 AM IST
men steal others wives for marriage

दुनियाभर में शादी के अनेक रीति-रिवाज हैरान करने वाले हैं। ऐसा ही एक रिवाज है जहां लोग एक दूसरे की बीवियों को चुराकर शादी करते हैं। जानिए इस अनोखे रिवाज और रस्म के बारे में।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

wife-stealing festival tribe's women

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

इस मंदिर में उतारा जाता है प्यार का भूत, भूलकर भी नहीं जाते यहां प्रेमी

balaji temple dangerous for lovers
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58649ef54f1c1b425ceeba1b","slug":"mothers-from-the-guinness-book-of-world-records","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"69 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

69 बच्चों को जन्म दे चुकी है ये महिला, इन मांओं ने भी बनाए अनोखे रिकॉर्ड

Mothers from the Guinness Book of world Records
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58578f564f1c1b716be3918f","slug":"chinese-father-marries-his-critically-ill-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

6 साल की बच्ची से उसके ही पिता ने की शादी, वजह रुला देगी

Chinese father 'marries' his critically ill daughter
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586b33bc4f1c1ba709158e81","slug":"mysterious-well-turns-everything-it-touches-to-stone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930' \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u091b\u0941\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

mysterious well turns everything it touches to “stone”
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a01a04f1c1b005215840b","slug":"mummified-fairy-remains-found-in-field","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092a\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

इस मंदिर में उतारा जाता है प्यार का भूत, भूलकर भी नहीं जाते यहां प्रेमी

balaji temple dangerous for lovers
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869e0de4f1c1bd606eece44","slug":"the-world-s-highest-bridge-will-open-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0930\u0942\u0939 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}

चीन में बना दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ब्रिज, रूह कंपा देंगी तस्वीरें

The World's Highest Bridge Will Open in China
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

﻿