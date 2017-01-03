बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पराई पत्नी' से यहां मर्द करते हैं शादी, हैरान कर देगी ये अनोखी परंपरा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
men steal others wives for marriage
{"_id":"586b40194f1c1bc652159062","slug":"men-steal-others-wives-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:51 AM IST
दुनियाभर में शादी के अनेक रीति-रिवाज हैरान करने वाले हैं। ऐसा ही एक रिवाज है जहां लोग एक दूसरे की बीवियों को चुराकर शादी करते हैं। जानिए इस अनोखे रिवाज और रस्म के बारे में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58649ef54f1c1b425ceeba1b","slug":"mothers-from-the-guinness-book-of-world-records","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"69 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58578f564f1c1b716be3918f","slug":"chinese-father-marries-his-critically-ill-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586b33bc4f1c1ba709158e81","slug":"mysterious-well-turns-everything-it-touches-to-stone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930' \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u091b\u0941\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"586a01a04f1c1b005215840b","slug":"mummified-fairy-remains-found-in-field","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092a\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5869e0de4f1c1bd606eece44","slug":"the-world-s-highest-bridge-will-open-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091c, \u0930\u0942\u0939 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top