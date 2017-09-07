पति की जगह बनवाई कुत्ते की तस्वीर, वायरल हो रही है यह मेहंदी की डिजाइन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Bridal mehendi with pet dog face instead of groom name or picture is viral for good reason{"_id":"59b12fd54f1c1bf97f8b4ba3","slug":"bridal-mehendi-with-pet-dog-face-instead-of-groom-name-or-picture-is-viral-for-good-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.