Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

150 साल से 7 लड़कियों की चीखों का गवाह है ये किला, आज भी गूंजती हैं भयानक आवाजें 

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:20 AM IST
The Talbehat Fort of Lalitpur witness the screams of seven girls

ये किला आज भी 7 लड़कियों की चीखों का गवाह है। यहां के लोगों का कहना है कि वे पिछले 150 साल से इन लड़कियों की चीखों को सुन रहे हैं। इस वजह से लोग यहां पैर रखने से भी डरते हैं।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

talbehat fort haunted talbehat fort fort haunted place in india More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

400 साल पहले यहां 12 औरतों का था ऐसा आतंक, आज भी यहां जाने से कांपते हैं लोग

twelve women reason of known as horror place of Pendle Hill
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस पब में रोज रात होती हैं अजीबो-गरीब घटनाएं, यकीन नहीं होता तो देखें ये CCTV वीडियो

This pub known as most haunted in britain after come out this cctv
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक रात में वीरान हो गया था ये 'आलीशान' किला, यहां रात को आना मना है

Banned to go in night at Bhangarh fort in rajasthan
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!