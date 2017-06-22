बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई के इस ऑफिस में नाइट शिफ्ट करने से लगता है डर, सुनाई देती हैं अजीब आवाज़ें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Supernatural Stories
›
paranormal incidents reportedly happens in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office
{"_id":"594b8cb24f1c1b77408b482e","slug":"paranormal-incidents-reportedly-happens-in-brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 02:55 PM IST
ऑफिस दूसरे फ्लोर पर शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। स्टाइलिश
रेनोवेशन कराया गया। यहां तक कि वास्तु पूजा तक करा दी गई। लेकिन
कर्मियों का डर खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593cd29e4f1c1b476d8b4bfb","slug":"80-year-old-transgender-lives-in-graveyard-reason-opens-up-your-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"593e41b14f1c1b74048b456c","slug":"japanese-taxi-driver-giving-rides-to-ghost-is-really-horrible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906..?","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58f09a024f1c1bbc4ccf5066","slug":"why-women-are-not-allowed-in-cremation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 ? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593e41b14f1c1b74048b456c","slug":"japanese-taxi-driver-giving-rides-to-ghost-is-really-horrible","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906..?","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"593cd29e4f1c1b476d8b4bfb","slug":"80-year-old-transgender-lives-in-graveyard-reason-opens-up-your-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"593a291d4f1c1b1a059c7848","slug":"couple-shares-their-old-pic-people-found-something-creepy","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58f09a024f1c1bbc4ccf5066","slug":"why-women-are-not-allowed-in-cremation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 ? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top