आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

'Facebook पर 1000 लाइक्स दो, वर्ना बच्चे को फेंक दूंगा...'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 12:20 PM IST
Father in Algeria hangs son from 15th floor of the building for facebook likes

सोशल मीडिया पर इस तस्वीर ने सनसनी मचा दी है। लोग न सिर्फ इसे फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, बल्कि जालिम बाप को
गालियां भी दे रहे हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

algeria algiers

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

दुनिया इन डिजाइनर टॉयलेट के मजे लूट रही है और हम खेतों में...

Unusual Toilets from across the globe in pictures
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

आखिर क्यों खुद को नोचकर खाने लगे थे वो 5 कैदी?

Strange results of sleep deprivation experiment on 5 prisoners
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +

एक अंधेरी गुफा का अनजान रहस्य, रोंगटे खड़ा करने वाला यात्रा वृतांत

Mystery of a dark cave in Mirzapur, read traveler experience
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग