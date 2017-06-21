बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'Facebook पर 1000 लाइक्स दो, वर्ना बच्चे को फेंक दूंगा...'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Father in Algeria hangs son from 15th floor of the building for facebook likes
{"_id":"594a0f044f1c1bfe0d8b47f7","slug":"father-in-algeria-hangs-son-from-15th-floor-of-the-building-for-facebook-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'Facebook \u092a\u0930 1000 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e...'","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 12:20 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर इस तस्वीर ने सनसनी मचा दी है। लोग न सिर्फ इसे फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, बल्कि जालिम बाप को
गालियां भी दे रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e2a954f1c1bb24f9beac7","slug":"chinese-company-rents-fake-friends-to-pose-in-social-media-photographs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"593923614f1c1b235a9c7f29","slug":"teenage-girl-buried-alive-to-cure-lighting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928..","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5939052e4f1c1b801c9c9d61","slug":"cruel-girlfriend-force-daily-to-her-boyfriend-for-suicide-in-text","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5949096e4f1c1b105c8b4afa","slug":"unusual-toilets-from-across-the-globe-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u092e \u0916\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5948eb924f1c1b01708b4b27","slug":"watch-how-snake-comes-out-alive-from-another-snake-mouth-in-this-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0930\u0947! \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5948c3484f1c1bc6248b4a0f","slug":"strange-results-of-sleep-deprivation-experiment-on-5-prisoners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0935\u094b 5 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940?","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"59478c8e4f1c1b0c298b46e1","slug":"mystery-of-a-dark-cave-in-mirzapur-read-traveler-experience","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f, \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0943\u0924\u093e\u0902\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top