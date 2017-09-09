बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कई दिनों से ब्लॉक था टॉयलेट, 5 साल के बच्चे ने ढूंढ़ निकाली वजह
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 02:17 PM IST
Photo Credit: Laura Cowell
पांच साल के बच्चे ने जैसे ही टॉयलेट का ढक्कन उठाया, अंदर से एक भयानक अजगर ने अपना सिर निकाल लिया। चमचमाती आखें और चितकबरे शरीर वाले इस
अजगर को देख किसी की भी हालत खराब हो जाए।
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
