कई दिनों से ब्लॉक था टॉयलेट, 5 साल के बच्चे ने ढूंढ़ निकाली वजह

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 02:17 PM IST
Three foot python removed from blocked toilet

पांच साल के बच्चे ने जैसे ही टॉयलेट का ढक्कन उठाया, अंदर से एक भयानक अजगर ने अपना सिर निकाल लिया। चमचमाती आखें और चितकबरे शरीर वाले इस
अजगर को देख किसी की भी हालत खराब हो जाए।
 

Your Story has been saved!