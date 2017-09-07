बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Video: 17 फीट के इस अजगर ने निगल ली इतनी बड़ी बिल्ली, तभी हो गई हालत खराब और...
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 07:44 AM IST
Photo Credit: Viral Press
17 फीट का लंबा अजगर रेंगते हुए एक घर में घुसा। अंदर दाखिल होते ही उसने पालतू बिल्ली को अपना शिकार बनाया और निगल लिया। इसके बाद वह रसोई में सिंक के अंदर बैठ गया।
