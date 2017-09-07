Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Video: 17 फीट के इस अजगर ने निगल ली इतनी बड़ी बिल्ली, तभी हो गई हालत खराब और...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 07:44 AM IST
Watch how python disgorge pet cat in Thailand

17 फीट का लंबा अजगर रेंगते हुए एक घर में घुसा। अंदर दाखिल होते ही उसने पालतू बिल्ली को अपना शिकार बनाया और निगल लिया। इसके बाद वह रसोई में सिंक के अंदर बैठ गया।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

snake python

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

15 लड़कों ने एक गधे के साथ कर डाला ऐसा काम, खुद की जान पर आ गई आफत

Donkey gang raped allegedly by 15 teens in Morocco later found to be rabies infected
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

उस रात बाहर सो रहा होता कोई गांव वाला तो नहीं बच पाती उसकी जान, देखें यह खौफनाक वीडियो

12 Lions Entered Rampara village in Amreli in Gujarat from Gir sanctuary
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अरे बाप रे! डेढ़ साल के बच्चे के काटने से मर गया जहरीला सांप

Toddler Killed Wolf Snake at Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

बेसमेंट में मिला ये खतरनाक जीव, खुशी के मारे बना लिया घर का सदस्य

man found python in basement name it t swift python
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अब नहीं होगी आपके सामान की हेरा-फेरी, चोरों के भी छूटेंगे पसीने

Face Luggage covers by Firebox will help you recognize you suitcase and travel bags
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इस घर के फ्रिज में घात लगाए बैठा था सांप, अनजाने में लड़के ने खोल दिया दरवाजा और...

Watch video Man Pulls Out Python Hiding In Fridge
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!