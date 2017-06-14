आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

बंद कमरे में ऐसी फिल्में देखने का शौकीन है ये कुत्ता, मालिक को नहीं ऐतराज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:15 PM IST
Bulldog Watches only Horror Movie

फिल्में देखना हर किसी को पसंद होता है, लेकिन एक कुत्ते को फिल्मों की लत लग जाना शायद ही आपने सुना हो। ये बुल डॉग देखने में जितना तगड़ा है उतनी ही तगड़ी फिल्में भी देखता है। इस कुत्ते की सच्चाई जानकर हर आदमी हैरान रह जाएगा। 

अगली स्लाइड में जानें उस कुत्ते की सच्चाई..

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bull dog dog

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

सिर में हो रहा था दर्द, हॉस्पिटल गई तो कान से निकला कुछ ऐसा...

spider crawls out of woman’s EAR
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

समुद्र की सतह पर दिखा बैंगनी फूल, बाहर आया तो पता चला कुछ ऐसा...

‘Purple Bubble’ Floating On The Beach
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

लोग उसे हत्यारा समझ रहे थे, असलियत खुली तो बदल गया नजारा

Harambe dead in 2016, and now the gorilla’s death become a meme
  • मंगलवार, 30 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम