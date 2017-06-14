पानी की तरह पैसाें को बहा ले जाती है ये चीज, बना देती है कंगाल
these tips save your money from vaastu dosh according to astrology{"_id":"593bc6224f1c1b8c6b9c85d0","slug":"these-tips-save-your-money-from-vaastu-dosh-according-to-astrology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
लोग अक्सर घर में सुरक्षित जगह पर पैसे को रखते है, जिनमें तिजोरी या अलमारी का लॉकर होता है। यही नहीं अलमारी या तिजोरी को भी वास्तु के अनुसार ही रखा जाता है, जिससे पैसे आदि में दिनों दिन बढोतरी हो। इसके बावजूद भी धन की हानि हो तो समझ नहीं आता। क्या आप इसके पीछे का कारण जानते हैं।
