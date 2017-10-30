Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

ऐसी जमीन पर हो ऑफिस या दुकान तो बरसता है धन, जानें कैसे परखें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:40 AM IST
know how to check land or plot for office according to vastu shastra

अगर आप दिन रात मेहनत में ल्रगे रहते हैं और इसके बावजूद भी आपका बिजनेस सही से नहीं चल रहा, पैसों की हमेशा तंगी रहती है तो इसका एक कारण आपकी जमीन भी हो सकती है। वास्तु शास्‍त्र के अनुसार जिस जमीन पर आप व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान हैं और अगर वह जमीन दोषपूर्ण हो तो आपकी मेहनत और योग्यता के अनुसार लाभ नहीं मिलता है। इसलिए व्यवसाय या फैक्ट्री स्थापित करने से पहले इस तरह से जमीन की अच्छी तरह जांच परख कर लें।

ये भी पढ़ें- रात में बुरे सपने से बचने के लिए करें वास्तुशास्त्र के ये 4 उपाय 

Comments

Browse By Tags

vastu shastra vastu dosh vastu for money

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

भूलकर भी न देखें किसी को करते हुए ऐसे 5 काम, बन सकते हैं पाप के भागी

Do not forget to do any of these 5 works
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

घर की इस दिशा में रखें क्रिस्टल का कछुआ, होगा धन लाभ

keep tortoise at Right direction for money according to vastu shastra
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भूलकर भी न रखें घर में भगवान की ऐसी तस्वीरें, हो सकता है भारी नुकसान

according to vastu always keep god images or statue in sit position
  • रविवार, 5 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!