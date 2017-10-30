ऐसी जमीन पर हो ऑफिस या दुकान तो बरसता है धन, जानें कैसे परखें
अगर आप दिन रात मेहनत में ल्रगे रहते हैं और इसके बावजूद भी आपका बिजनेस सही से नहीं चल रहा, पैसों की हमेशा तंगी रहती है तो इसका एक कारण आपकी जमीन भी हो सकती है। वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार जिस जमीन पर आप व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान हैं और अगर वह जमीन दोषपूर्ण हो तो आपकी मेहनत और योग्यता के अनुसार लाभ नहीं मिलता है। इसलिए व्यवसाय या फैक्ट्री स्थापित करने से पहले इस तरह से जमीन की अच्छी तरह जांच परख कर लें।
