अगले पांच महीने गुरु चलेंगे उलटी चाल, जान‌िए कौन होंगे मालामाल कौन बेहाल

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:58 PM IST
retrograde jupiter effects on zodiac sign

कन्या राश‌ि में चल रहे ग्रहों के गुरु 6 फरवरी से अगले पांच महीने तक वक्री यानी उलटी चाल से चलेंगे। ज्योत‌िषशास्‍त्र में ग्रहों का उलटी चाल से चलना अनुकूल नहीं माना गया है। इसका प्रभाव जहां देश दुन‌िया पर होगा वहीं सभी राश‌ियों पर भी इसका अच्छा बुरा प्रभाव होगा। तो देख‌िए आपकी राश‌ि और देश दुन‌िया पर गुरु के वक्री होने का क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

