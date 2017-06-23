आपका शहर Close

इत्तेफाक नहीं इस खास नंबर का बार-बार दिखना, छिपा है बड़ा अर्थ

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 09:15 AM IST
what means of number 7 according to numerology

कई बार हमें एक ही नंबर बार-बार दिखाई देता है। किसी ना किसी तरह से वो नंबर हमारी आंखों के सामने आ जाता है, जिसे हम इत्तेफाक मानकर हल्के में लेते हैं। जानकारों के अनुसार एक विशेष अंक का बार-बार दिखना कोई आम नहीं होती है, बल्कि इसका कोई अर्थ होता है। जानिए कहीं आपको भी तो नहीं दिखता ये खास नंबर

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

