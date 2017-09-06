Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

जिंदगी बर्बाद कर देता है इन अक्षरों का हेरफेर, कहीं आपके नाम में भी तो नहीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:53 AM IST
these words combination in your name can spoil your life according to numerology

किसी भी व्यक्ति का नाम उसके भविष्य से जुड़ा रहता है और उसका यही नाम उसकी जिंदगी को भी प्रभावित करता है। नाम के बीच का एक अक्षर भी उसे राजा तो कभी रंक भी बना देता है। कुछ शब्द कॉम्बिनेशन ऐसे हैं, जो किसी के भी नाम में नहीं आना चाहिए। अगर आपके नाम के बीच में भी ये कॉम्बिनेशन आते हैं तो जितनी जल्दी हो सके इस कॉम्बिनेशन को बदल लें।

ये भी पढ़ें-  इस दिन जन्मे लोगों पर मेहरबान रहती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, कभी नहीं होती इन्हें पैसों की कमी

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

words combination name numerology

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

अगर आपका नाम भी शुरू होता है A अक्षर से, इन खूबियाें के मालिक हैं आप

know your qualities, if your name starts with A letter
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

क्‍या आपके फोन नंबर में भी एक से ज्यादा बार हैं ये अंक? जानिए इसके पीछे का राज

is your mobile number lucky or unlucky according to numerology
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस दिन जन्में लोग होते हैं किस्मत वाले, मिलता है सच्चा प्यार

you get true love, if you born on this day according to numerology
  • रविवार, 13 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

इस दिन जन्मे लोगों पर मेहरबान रहती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, कभी नहीं होती इन्हें पैसों की कमी

know about your personality through the date of your birth or moolank according to numerology
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

क्‍या आपके फोन नंबर में भी एक से ज्यादा बार हैं ये अंक? जानिए इसके पीछे का राज

is your mobile number lucky or unlucky according to numerology
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

Your Story has been saved!