जिंदगी बर्बाद कर देता है इन अक्षरों का हेरफेर, कहीं आपके नाम में भी तो नहीं
किसी भी व्यक्ति का नाम उसके भविष्य से जुड़ा रहता है और उसका यही नाम उसकी जिंदगी को भी प्रभावित करता है। नाम के बीच का एक अक्षर भी उसे राजा तो कभी रंक भी बना देता है। कुछ शब्द कॉम्बिनेशन ऐसे हैं, जो किसी के भी नाम में नहीं आना चाहिए। अगर आपके नाम के बीच में भी ये कॉम्बिनेशन आते हैं तो जितनी जल्दी हो सके इस कॉम्बिनेशन को बदल लें।
