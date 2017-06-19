बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं रामनाथ कोविंद के जीवन से जुड़े 5 ‘रहस्य’
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 06:23 PM IST
अपनी सादगी के लिए मशहूर रामनाथ कोविंद ने अपने कानपुर वाले मकान को दान कर दिया था। बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ तीन भाइयों में सबसे छोटे हैं। उनके भतीजे पंकज की झींझक बाजार में एक छोटी सी कपड़े की दुकान है।
