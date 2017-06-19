आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

ये हैं रामनाथ कोविंद के जीवन से जुड़े 5 ‘रहस्य’

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 06:23 PM IST
five things about ramnath kovind life

अपनी सादगी के लिए मशहूर रामनाथ कोविंद ने अपने कानपुर वाले मकान को दान कर दिया था। बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ तीन भाइयों में सबसे छोटे हैं। उनके भतीजे पंकज की झींझक बाजार में एक छोटी सी कपड़े की दुकान है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ramnath kovind life ramnath

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

तस्वीरों में देख‌िए, जब 11 साल बाद खोए हुए पत‌ि से म‌िली पत्नी

prithvipal meets his wife after eleven years 
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग

Gurugram gangrape accused made a fault and police got 10 clues and arrested all three
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

सनी देओल और टाइगर श्रॉफ को लेकर कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य ने दिया ‘बड़ा बयान’

choreographer ganesh acharya in kanpur
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत