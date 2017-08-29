Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

बिजनेस क्लास सीट न मिलने पर सांसद ने किया फ्लाइट में हंगामा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
madhya pradesh mp did ruckus for business class seat in plane

एयर इंडिया

एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट में बिजनेस क्लास में सीट न मिलने पर मध्यप्रदेश के सांसद भड़क उठे। मध्यप्रदेश के भिंड से सांसद भागीरथ प्रसाद ने फ्लाइट में बिजनेस क्लास सीट न मिलने पर जमकर हंगामा किया। सांसद के हंगामें के कारण फ्लाइट को उड़ान भरने में 15 मिनट की देरी हुई। 
पढ़ें: जांबाज जवान ने 400 बच्चों की बचाई जान, 1KM तक 10 किलो का बम लेकर दौड़ा

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फ्लाइट में मध्यप्रदेश के नेता प्रतिपक्ष अजय सिंह भी सवार थे, भागीरथ प्रसाद की सीट भी उनके पास ही थी। हंगामें के बाद एयरइंडिया स्टाफ ने सांसद की इकोनॉमी सीट को बिजनेस क्लास से चेंज किया गया। 

गौरतलब है कि यह कोई पहला मौका नहीं है जब फ्लाइट में किसी सांसद ने हंगामा किया है। इससे पहले महाराष्ट्र से सांसद रवींद्र गायकवाड़ ने फ्लाइट में क्रू मेंबर के साथ बदतमीजी की थी, जिसके बाद फ्लाइट कंपनियां ने उनपर बैन लगा दिया था। हालांकि बाद में गायकवाड़ के माफी मांग लेने पर कंपनियों ने उनपर से बैन हटा लिया। 
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

madhya pradesh air india plane business More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald

इस फिल्म के लिए दीपिका को मिली इतनी फीस, खुला रह गया रणवीर और शाहिद का मुंह

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Deepika Padukone gets high pay for 'Padmavati' than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Read

यूपी सरकार ने शिक्षामित्रों की एक मांग पर कमेटी बनाई, 30 अगस्त को होगी बैठक

UP government made committee for shikshamitra.
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पांच सितंबर से चलेगी लखनऊ मेट्रो, गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे इनॉगरेशन

rajnath singh to inaugrate lucknow metro on sept five.
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लालू ने शेयर की रैली की फर्जी Pics, ANI ने असली फोटो से दिया जवाब

Sushil modi take a dig at lalu After 'Fake' Pictures of Patna rally
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने किया बाबा राम रहीम का बचाव, कहा- वो एक 'पवित्र आत्मा'

BJP MP sakshi maharaj supports ram raheem and says he is a noble soul.
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शरद गुट ने 18 सितंबर को बुलाई JDU की बैठक, नीतीश को भी न्योता

JDU meeting on 18th September Sharad faction invited Nitish kumar
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!