ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:50 AM IST
exclusive pics of lucknow metro.

लखनऊ मेट्रो को हर तरह बेहद शानदार और लाजवाब बनाने का पूरा प्रयास किया गया है। आज इसका इनॉगरेशन होने के बाद छह सितंबर से आमजन इस पर सफर कर सकेंगे। देखें, Exclusive तस्वीरें-

