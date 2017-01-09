बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रदेश सचिव को पार्टी कार्यालय में घुसने से रोका, सड़क पर बैठे शिवपाल खेमे के पदाधिकारी
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:54 PM IST
शिवपाल यादव और अखिलेश गुट के लोग सोमवार सुबह फिर आमने-सामने हो गए हैं। शिवपाल गुट से सपा प्रदेश सचिव और कार्यालय प्रभारी रघुनंदन सिंह काका सहित कई लोगों को सीएम सिक्योरिटी ने कार्यालय में घुसने से रोक दिया, जिसको लेकर तनाव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। रघुनंदन का कहना है कि अखिलेश के इशारे पर ऐसा किया गया।
