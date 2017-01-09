आपका शहर Close

नहीं रहे टीले वाली मस्जिद के इमाम फजलुर्रहमान, अंत‌िम व‌िदाई में पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 04:23 PM IST
imam fazal ur rehman passed away

लखनऊ की टीले वाली मस्जिद के इमाम फजलुर्रहमान वाइजी का सोमवार को पीजीआई में निधन हो गया। वह लंबे वक्त से बीमार थे। उनका पार्थिव शरीर मस्जिद लाया गया। महंत नरेंद्र गिरि ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया। मुख्यमंत्री अख‌िलेश यादव भी उनके अंत‌िम दर्शन के ल‌िए टीले वाली मस्ज‌िद पहुंचे। देखें तस्वीरें...
 

﻿