Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

स्मॉग के कारण सांस लेने में हो रही है परेशानी तो जरूर करें ये योगासन

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 01:45 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
This Yogasana Will Help You Breath During Smog
इन दिनों स्मॉग से लोग परेशान हैं। ऐसे में दमा से पीडि़त लोगों को मत्स्यासन का अभ्यास करना चाहिए। इससे कई तरह के सांस से संबंधित रोग दूर होते हैं। यह दो तरीकों से किया जाता है- एक, पद्मासन में और दूसरा, पांव सीधा रखकर।
पीठ के बल लेटकर पद्मासन लगाएं। दोनों हाथों को नितम्बों के नीचे रखें। माथा जमीन से सटाएं ताकि रीढ थोड़ी ऊपर की ओर हो जाए। इस स्थिति में दोनों हाथों से पैर के अंगूठे पकड़कर कुछ देर रुकें। फिर गर्दन सीधी करें।

दोनों हाथों को नितम्बों के नीचे रखें। गर्दन सहित शरीर को ऊपर उठाएं। फिर गर्दन को तीन-चार बार दाएं-बाएं और उसके बाद क्लॉकवाइज तथा एंटी-क्लॉकवाइज घुमाएं। पद्मासन खोलकर विश्राम करें। प्रतिदिन इसका अभ्यास करने से लाभ होगा। 

(ये जानकारी डॉ. वीरेंद्र के सिंह ने अमर उजाला को दिये इंटरव्यू में दी है)
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

Browse By Tags

matsyasana yoga respiratory diseases yoga yoga benefits More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

जबर ख़बर

'2028 तक जापान को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा भारत'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Read

ऑफिस में बैठे-बैठे करें ये योग, कभी नहीं होगी किडनी की समस्या

Kidney Mudra can dissolve Kidney problems
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सिरदर्द से हैं परेशान, आजमाएं ये टिप्स जो हैं बेहद आसान

Tips for headache and migraine, headache remedies
  • शुक्रवार, 12 मई 2017
  • +

ठंडे तेल से जा सकती है आंखों की रोशनी, अमिताभ बच्चन करते हैं प्रचार

Cold oil can go blindfolded, Amitabh Bachchan makes publicity
  • रविवार, 14 मई 2017
  • +

नमकीन चीजें खाने से बढ़ती है भूख, कम होती है प्यास

salty dishes increases hunger
  • बुधवार, 19 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!