पिग्मेंटेशन और झाइयों का दुश्मन है आंवला, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल
पिग्मेंटेशन और झाइयों का दुश्मन है आंवला, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल
तेज धूप और गर्मी की वजह से चेहरे की रंगत बिगाड़ने वाले काले धब्बे और झाइयां अगर आपकी भी परेशानी की वजह बन गए हैं तो आंवले का इस्तेमाल आपको इस समस्या से जल्द ही छुटकारा दिला सकता है। आंवला शरीर को सनस्ट्रोक से बचाने में काफी मददगार होता हैं। इसका नियमित इस्तेमाल करने से व्यक्ति लू से भी बचा रह सकता हैं।
आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें इसके इस्तेमाल करने का पूरे तरीके के बारे में।
