पिग्मेंटेशन और झाइयों का दुश्मन है आंवला, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 07:54 AM IST
Know how amla can help you to get rid of Pigmentation and freckles

तेज धूप और गर्मी की वजह से चेहरे की रंगत बिगाड़ने वाले काले धब्बे और झाइयां अगर आपकी भी परेशानी की वजह बन गए हैं तो आंवले का इस्तेमाल आपको इस समस्या से जल्द ही छुटकारा दिला सकता है। आंवला शरीर को सनस्ट्रोक से बचाने में काफी मददगार होता हैं। इसका नियमित इस्तेमाल करने से व्यक्ति लू से भी बचा रह सकता हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें इसके इस्तेमाल करने का पूरे तरीके के बारे में।   

खर्राटों से परेशान हैं? ये तकनीक 7 दिनों में देगी छुटकारा

Know about the magical home remedy of snoring, within few days you will get rid of this problem
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

क्रीम नहीं हल्दी लगाने से निखरता है चेहरा

Dadi maa ke nuskhe: To get beautiful glowing skin use turmeric in this way
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

नस पर नस चढ़ जाए तो 10 सेकेंड का ये उपाय देगा राहत

If the veins cramp often trouble you,then use this simple trick to get relief within 10 seconds
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर का केसरिया कहवा, क्या कहने पीकर कह उठेंगे वाह

kashmir's Original Saffron Tea
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
