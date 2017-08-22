Its a good judgement and its another step towards gender justice and gender equality:Maneka Gandhi,Union Minister #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/Gu8qSjt210 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

What will happen to those Muslim women who even after judgement will accept 'Talaq', all issues have to be addressed: Z Jilani, AIMPLB pic.twitter.com/i1XxTYM87v — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

#TripleTalaq

congratulations to our muslim sisters for winning tripple talaq case in SC✌✌ — 🇮🇳RK🇮🇳 (@kansal2310) August 22, 2017

The abolition of triple Talaq is not about religion but women's rights. #TripleTalaq — Rishabh rai (@rishabhrai498) August 22, 2017

Basically SC is asking govt to do its job. It wont let GOI fire from its shoulder, but if GOI fires, SC won't stand in way #TripleTalaq — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) August 22, 2017

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह निर्णय कुछ देर में ही फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर ट्रिपल तलाक टॉप पर ट्रेंड करने लगा। ज्यादातर लोगों ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला ऐतिहासिक है।ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के जे जिलानी ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से यह देखना होगा कि उन मुस्लिम महिलाओं का क्या होगा, जो फैसले के बाद भी तीन तलाक को मंजूूर करती हैं।कंसल नाम के यूजर ने कहा कि इस फैसले के लिए मुस्लिम महिलाओं को मुबारकबाद, केस जीतने का मनाए जश्न।वही ऋषभ राय नाम के एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा कि तीन तलाक कोई धार्मिक मुद्दा नहीं है, ब्लकि यह महिलाओं के अधिकारों से जुड़ा है।वहीं नायरा नाम से एक ट्विटर पर लिखा कि अब सरकार जल्द से जल्द फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट का बनाए, जिससे 20-30 साल से पीड़ित महिलाओं को उनका हक मिले।डिफेंस मामलों के एक्सपर्ट सुशांत सरीन ने कहा कि कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा है कि वो अपना काम करे। अब सरकार ने अगर अपना काम किया तो कोर्ट उनके सामने नहीं आएगा।