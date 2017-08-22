Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2017
वहीं बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा कि मेरी पार्टी इस फैसले का स्वागत करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अच्छा होता मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड खुद तीन तलाक मामले में कार्रवाई करता पर ऐसा किया नहीं।
SC's judgement is victory for all who believed personal laws must also be progressive&complainant with constitutional guarantees: A Jaitley pic.twitter.com/lWYLRxOYIC— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
BSP faisle ka swagat karti hai. Acha hota Muslim Personal Law Board khud #TripleTalaq maamle me karyawahi karta,par aisa nahi kiya: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/Sjzuvpna1o— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2017
तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का निर्णय- मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए स्वाभिमान पूर्ण एवं समानता के एक नए युग की शुरुआत। pic.twitter.com/NDMcZsKJUw— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2017
सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तरफ से इस मामले पर न्याय मित्र नियुक्त किए गए सलमान खुर्शीद ने कहा कि यह फैसला सच्चाई, वास्तविकता और सही फैसले को उजागर करता है। कोर्ट का फैसला बिलकुल सही है।
We have to respect the judgement. It is going to be a great Herculean task to implement this on ground: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/FbWPKmgPwG— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Yeh faisla sachchai, vastvikta aur sahi Islam ko ujaagar karta hai: Salman Khurshid #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/LafJifsCSp— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Yeh faisla mahilaon ko samta aur shashaktikaran ka bodh karayega: Arif M Khan, former union minister #ShahBano #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/uBj248RksS— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
इसके अलावा केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से खुशी जताई।
ट्रिपल तलाक़ जैसी प्रथाएँ हमारी बहनों,बेटियों के लिए मानसिक व सामाजिक प्रताड़ना के समान हैं एवं आधुनिक भारतीय समाज के विकास में भी बाधक हैं।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 22, 2017
Its a good judgement and its another step towards gender justice and gender equality:Maneka Gandhi,Union Minister #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/Gu8qSjt210— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
कंसल नाम के यूजर ने कहा कि इस फैसले के लिए मुस्लिम महिलाओं को मुबारकबाद, केस जीतने का मनाए जश्न।
What will happen to those Muslim women who even after judgement will accept 'Talaq', all issues have to be addressed: Z Jilani, AIMPLB pic.twitter.com/i1XxTYM87v— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
वही ऋषभ राय नाम के एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा कि तीन तलाक कोई धार्मिक मुद्दा नहीं है, ब्लकि यह महिलाओं के अधिकारों से जुड़ा है।
#TripleTalaq— 🇮🇳RK🇮🇳 (@kansal2310) August 22, 2017
congratulations to our muslim sisters for winning tripple talaq case in SC✌✌
वहीं नायरा नाम से एक ट्विटर पर लिखा कि अब सरकार जल्द से जल्द फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट का बनाए, जिससे 20-30 साल से पीड़ित महिलाओं को उनका हक मिले।
The abolition of triple Talaq is not about religion but women's rights. #TripleTalaq— Rishabh rai (@rishabhrai498) August 22, 2017
Basically SC is asking govt to do its job. It wont let GOI fire from its shoulder, but if GOI fires, SC won't stand in way #TripleTalaq— sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) August 22, 2017
