तीन तलाकः जानिए, मोदी से लेकर माया तक किसने क्या कहा?

amarujala.com- Written By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:47 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
social media reactions on verdict in triple talaq case, people says thank you Supreme Court
तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच में से तीन जजों द्वारा असंवैधानिक करार किए जाने के साथ ही लोगों ने इस फैसले पर खुशी जताई है। आम हो या खास हर आदमी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस फैसले पर अपने-अपने ढंग से प्रतिक्रिया दी है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह निर्णय ऐतिहासिक है। इससे मुस्लिम महिलाओं को बराबरी से जीने का हक मिलेगा। यह महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में भी महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।
  वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला उन लोगों की जीत है जो एक प्रगतिशील पर्सनल लॉ में विश्वास रखते हैं। वहीं बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा कि मेरी पार्टी इस फैसले का स्वागत करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अच्छा होता मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड खुद तीन तलाक मामले में कार्रवाई करता पर ऐसा किया नहीं।
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने फैसले पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का निर्णय- मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए स्वाभिमान पूर्ण एवं समानता के एक नए युग की शुरुआत है। यह मुस्लिम महिलाओं के समानता के अधिकार और संवैधानिक आधिकार की विजय है। 
प्रमुख मुस्लिम नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि हमें कोर्ट के निर्णय का सम्मान करना चाहिए। हालांकि इस फैसले को जमीनी रूप से लागू करना काफी बड़ा कार्य होगा।
  सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तरफ से इस मामले पर न्याय मित्र नियुक्त किए गए सलमान खुर्शीद ने कहा कि यह फैसला सच्चाई, वास्तविकता और सही फैसले को उजागर करता है। कोर्ट का फैसला बिलकुल सही है। 
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला मुस्लिम महिलाओं को बराबरी का एहसास कराएगा। 




पढ़ें- LIVE: एक बार में तीन तलाक खत्म, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के तीन जजों ने बताया असंवैधानिक

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय पर खुशी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि इस निर्णय से मुस्लिम महिलाओं को मानसिक व सामाजिक प्रताड़ना से मुक्ति मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से जल्द से जल्द इस मामले में कानून बनाने की मांग की।
  इसके अलावा केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से खुशी जताई।

