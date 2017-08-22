#UPDATE Justice Nariman,Lalit and Kurien say #TripleTalaq is unconstitutional, oppose view of Justice Nazir and CJI Khehar
CJI JS Khehar said Talaq-e-biddat is an integral part of Sunni community practiced since 1000 years #TripleTalaq
SC has asked govt to bring legislation within 6 months. CJI Khehar said that all parties must decide keeping politics aside. #TripleTalaq
Justice Kurien said that #TripleTalaq is not an essential part of Islam&enjoys no protection of Article 25,set it aside:Saif Mehmood,Lawyer pic.twitter.com/u19gTUsD1A
CJI said matters of personal law cannot be touched by a constitutional court law or constitutionality cannot be tested:Saif Mehmood, Lawyer pic.twitter.com/HUabZ0diyD
I feel the judgement will be in my favour. Time has changed & a law will certainly be made: Saira Bano, #TripleTalaq victim and petitioner pic.twitter.com/nujQXikn92
It is a big day, let us see what the judgement says: former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/h7ea2ZnYSu
