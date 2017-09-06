Download App
गौरक्षकों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, कहा- निगरानी के लिए हर जिले में तैनात हों नोडल अफसर

Written by: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:12 PM IST
SC asks states to appoint a senior officer in each district to take action against cow vigilantism

supreme court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी राज्यों से कहा है कि वो हर जिले में एक सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारी को बतौर नोडल ऑफिसर तैनात करें। इन अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी यह सुनिश्चित करना होगी, कि उनके जिले में गौरक्षक समूह गायों की रक्षा के नाम पर कानून को अपने हाथों में न लें।
 


सुप्रीम कोर्ट  ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को निर्देश देते हुए गौरक्षकों द्वारा की गई किसी भी तरह की गुंडागर्दी को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।  कोर्ट ने कहा कि वो किसी भी व्यक्ति या समूह को इजाजत नहीं दे सकता है जो गौरक्षा के नाम पर लोगों के साथ मारपीट करें। 

वहीं केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पक्ष रखते हुए एएसजी तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि इसको रोकने के लिए पर्याप्त कानून है, जिससे ऐसी किसी भी घटना को रोका जा सके। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

