kavya kavya

PM की मंत्रियों को नसीहत- ब्रिक्स से पहले संवेदनशील मुद्दों पर न करें बयानबाजी

हर्षित गौतम

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 11:51 AM IST
PM modi says, dont talk on doklam before BRICS summit
डोकलाम पर कूटनीतिक जीत के बाद केंद्र सरकार ब्रिक्स समिट से पहले डोकलाम मामले को तूल नहीं देना चाहती। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को कैबिनेट मीटिंग के दौरान अपने मंत्रियों को इस मामले पर बयानबाजी करने से मना किया है।
पीएम ने कहा कि डोकलाम पर भारत की जीत सबके सामने आनी चाहिए, लेकिन सिर्फ विदेश मंत्रालय डोकलाम से संबंधित मामले में बयान जारी करेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने मंत्रियों से कहा कि किसी भी संवेदनशील मामले पर टिप्पणी करने से बचें। ये निर्देश सितंबर में होने वाली नौवीं ब्रिक्स समिट में पीएम की यात्रा से पहले सामने आए हैं। ये समिट चीन के शियामेन में होनी है।

ब्राजील, चीन, साउथ अफ्रीका, रूस और भारत, ब्रिक्स का हिस्सा हैं। डोकलाम पर भारत के पीछे न हटने की स्थिति में चीन को जहां ट्राइ जंक्शन में रोड कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम रोकना पड़ा वहीं इसके साथ ही उसके सैनिकों को भी अपनी सीमा में लौटना पड़ा है।

हालांकि चीन ने डोकलाम में रोड कंस्ट्रक्शन को लेकर भविष्य की किसी योजना पर अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट नहीं किया है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

