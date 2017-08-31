बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PM की मंत्रियों को नसीहत- ब्रिक्स से पहले संवेदनशील मुद्दों पर न करें बयानबाजी
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 11:51 AM IST
डोकलाम पर कूटनीतिक जीत के बाद केंद्र सरकार
ब्रिक्स समिट
से पहले
डोकलाम
मामले को तूल नहीं देना चाहती। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को कैबिनेट मीटिंग के दौरान अपने मंत्रियों को इस मामले पर बयानबाजी करने से मना किया है।
पीएम ने कहा कि डोकलाम पर भारत की जीत सबके सामने आनी चाहिए, लेकिन सिर्फ विदेश मंत्रालय डोकलाम से संबंधित मामले में बयान जारी करेगा।
प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने मंत्रियों से कहा कि किसी भी संवेदनशील मामले पर टिप्पणी करने से बचें। ये निर्देश सितंबर में होने वाली नौवीं ब्रिक्स समिट में पीएम की यात्रा से पहले सामने आए हैं। ये समिट चीन के शियामेन में होनी है।
ब्राजील, चीन, साउथ अफ्रीका, रूस और भारत, ब्रिक्स का हिस्सा हैं। डोकलाम पर भारत के पीछे न हटने की स्थिति में चीन को जहां ट्राइ जंक्शन में रोड कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम रोकना पड़ा वहीं इसके साथ ही उसके सैनिकों को भी अपनी सीमा में लौटना पड़ा है।
पढ़ें:
ड्रैगन को एक और झटका, भारत के विरोध के बाद चीन को मजबूरन छोड़नी पड़ी BRICS प्लस योजना
हालांकि चीन ने डोकलाम में रोड कंस्ट्रक्शन को लेकर भविष्य की किसी योजना पर अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट नहीं किया है।
