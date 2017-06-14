आपका शहर Close

मोदी सरकार की किसानों को राहत, 4 फीसदी ब्याज पर मिलेगा 3 लाख तक का लोन

मनीश कुमार

Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:43 PM IST
modi government increases interest subsidy for farmers from three to fiver percent
किसानों के 3 लाख तक के कर्ज पर ब्याज छूट की सीमा को बढ़ाकर कैबिनेट ने 3 से 5 फीसदी करने का फैसला लिया है। ऐसा इसलिए है क्योंकि लोन माफ होने की इंतजार में बड़ी संख्या में किसान कर्ज नहीं चुकाते हैं। हालांकि ये स्कीम उन किसानों को फायदा पहुंचाएगी जो 1 साल के अंदर अपने लोने को चुका देते हैं।
 


मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कैबिनेट की ओर से लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला सीधे तौर पर इमानदार किसानों को फायदा पहुंचेगा। साथ ही किसानों के कर्ज के बोझ तले दबे बैंकों के एनपीए में भी कमी आ सकती है।कैबिनेट ने चालू वित्त वर्ष में किसानों की कर्ज माफी के लिए 20,339 करोड़ रुपये को स्वीकृति दी है।
 
