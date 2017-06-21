आपका शहर Close

केरलः पाक की जीत का जश्न मनाने पर 23 के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

एजेंसी/ कासरगोड

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:42 PM IST
Kerala: Case filed against 23 people for celebrating Pakistan victory in icc champians trophy

जीत पर जश्न

आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मैच में भारत पर पाकिस्तान की जीत का कथित तौर पर जश्न मनाने के लिए 23 लोगों पर दंगा करने और गैरकानूनी तरीके से एकत्रित होने समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
पुलिस ने बुधवार को बताया कि भाजपा के स्थानीय नेता राजेश शेट्टी की ओर से मंगलवार को दर्ज कराई शिकायत के आधार पर कुंबाडाजे पंचायत के रजाक, मसूद, सिराज और 20 अन्य लोगों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन लोगों ने कथित तौर पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के समर्थन में नारे लगाए और पटाखे फोड़े।

पुलिस ने कहा कि गैर कानूनी तरीके से एकत्रित होने, दंगा करने और भारतीय दंड संहिता के तहत विस्फोटक पदार्थों का लापरवाहीपूर्ण इस्तेमाल करने के आरोप में कुल 23 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। इस मामले में अभी कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।
