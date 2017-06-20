आपका शहर Close

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान की जीत पर आतिशबाजी करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, रुड़की

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:52 AM IST
intelligence department vigil on icc champions trophy Pak victory fireworks

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के फैंस (लाहौर)PC: Twitter

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान की जीत के बाद आतिशबाजी करने वालों की खैर नहीं है। पुलिस और खुफिया विभाग की टीम गोपनीय ढंग ‌जांच कर रही है।
मंगलवार को ‌भी रुड़की पुलिस और खु‌फिया विभाग आतिशबाजी करने वाले लोगों की धरपकड़ के लिए छानबीन कर रही है। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान की जीत पर रुड़की में एक मोहल्ले में कुछ लोगों ने आतिशबाजी कर लोगों की भावनाएं भड़काने एवं माहौल खराब करने का प्रयास किया।

इस पर पुलिस आतिशबाजी करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी कर रही है। पुलिस और खुफिया विभाग आरोपियों को चिह्नित करने में जुट गए हैं।
आतिशबाजी कर माहौल खराब करने का प्रयास
intelligence department vigil icc champions trophy pakistan victory icc champions trophy 2017 pakistan wins icc champions trophy 2017

