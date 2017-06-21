बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब के बाद कर्नाटक सरकार ने भी किया किसानों का कर्ज माफ
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 02:45 PM IST
देश में चल रहे
किसान आंदोलन
के बाद अब राज्य सरकारों ने किसानों का कर्ज माफी शुरू कर दी है। महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब सरकार के बाद
कर्नाटक सरका
र ने भी किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने का फैसला किया है। कर्नाटक के
मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया
ने बुधवार को कर्ज माफी का ऐलान किया। मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा के मुताबिक, इस कर्ज माफी का फायदा उन लोगों को मिलेगा, जिन्होंने कॉपरेटिव बैंक से लोन लिया है। सरकार ने 50,000 रुपये तक का लोन माफ करने का ऐलान किया है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र और यूपी सरकार भी किसानों के कर्ज माफी का ऐलान कर चुकी है। वहीं मध्यप्रदेश और तमिल नाडू के किसान कर्ज माफी के लिए लंबे समय से मांग कर रहे हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में चल रहा किसानों का आंदोलन उग्र हो गया था। हिंसक हुए आंदोलन में 6 किसान पुलिस फायरिंग की बलि चढ़ गए। जबकि पिछले एक महीने में कर्ज के कारण आत्महत्या करने वाले किसानों की संख्या भी 10 पहुंच चुकी है।
