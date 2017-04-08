आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

वॉशिंगटन शूटआउट: अमेरिका ने भारत को सौंपी रिपोर्ट, भारतीय युवक की हुई हत्या

amarujala.com- Presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:11 PM IST
india recieved report of washington shootout in which one indian youth has killed

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)

अमेरिका में भारतीयों के खिलाफ हेट क्राइम लगातार जारी है। अब एक 26 साल के भारतीय युवक की वॉशिंगटन के एक मॉल में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। इस पर विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज की ओर ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि भारतीय युवक विक्रम जारयाल पर हुए हमले के बाद मौत के मामले की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है।
 
उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि सैन फ्रांसिस्को में हमारा वाणिज्य दूतावास परिवार की मदद कर रहा है। विदेश मंत्री ने यह भी बताया कि जरयाल महज 25 दिन पहले ही अमेरिका पहुंचा था और यहां अपने पारिवारिक दोस्त के गैस स्टेशन में काम कर रहा था।

अभी तक हमले के पीछे वजह की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है, लेकिन इसे हेट क्राइम से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है। बता दें कि अमेरिका में भारतीयों को खिलाफ हो रहे हमले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। इससे पहले भारतीय इंजीनियर श्रीनिवास की हत्या लंबे समय तक सुर्खियों में बनी रही थी। 
