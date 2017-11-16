बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पप्पू' पर लगा बैन, अब इस शब्द से राहुल पर निशाना साध रही भाजपा
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 10:47 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
चुनाव आयोग के गुजरात चुनाव प्रचार में पप्पू शब्द के इस्तेमाल पर रोक लगाने के बाद
भाजपा
ने कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष
राहुल गांधी
पर निशाना साधने के लिए युवराज शब्द का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया है। उसने बुधवार को युवराज के जिक्र वाला एक वीडियो भी जारी किया। चुनाव आयोग ने राहुल के लिए युवराज के इस्तेमाल की भाजपा को अनुमति दी है।
राहुल गांधी के 'आलू से सोना' बनाने वाले वीडियो की ये है असली कहानी
गुजरात भाजपा के फेसबुक पेज पर जारी 49 सेकेंड के वीडियो में एक ग्रॉसरी स्टोर का दृश्य दिखाया गया है। जिसमें दुकानदार से उसका सहयोगी कह रहा है कि युवराज आए हैं। इस पर दुकानदार कहता है कि वह दुकान से युवराज को कोई भी चीज दे देगा, लेकिन वोट नहीं देगा क्योंकि कांग्रेस के समय हुए दंगों में उसकी दुकान जला दी गई थी। बाद में दुकानदार की पत्नी कहती दिख रही है कि हम केवल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए वोट करेंगे।
बता दें कि इससे पहले बीजेपी ने गुजरात में अपने एक टीवी विज्ञापन में ‘पप्पू’ शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था। जिसके बाद गुजरात के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी (सीईओ) के तहत आने वाली मीडिया कमेटी ने 'पप्पू' शब्द पर आपत्ति जताई थी। इस विज्ञापन को पार्टी ने मंजूरी के लिए पिछले महीने आयोग को भेजा था। जिसके बाद भाजपा ने स्क्रिप्ट बदलकर आयोग को भेजी थी।
आगे पढ़ें
क्या है मामला?
