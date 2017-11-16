Download App
राहुल गांधी के वायरल वीडियो का पूरा सच

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उडाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:07 AM IST

बुधवार को पूरे दिन कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होता रहा। वीडियो में राहुल गांधी कह रहे हैं कि 'ऐसी मशीन लगाऊंगा, इस साइड से आलू डालेंगे और उस साइड से सोना निकलेगा'। ऐसे में अब सवाल ये है कि इस वीडियो की सच्चाई क्या है क्योंकि हर वायरल वीडियो यूं ही वायरल नहीं होता। इसीलिए हम आपको आज इस वीडियो की सच्चई बताते हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

