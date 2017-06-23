आपका शहर Close

GJM प्रमुख बिमल गुरुंग ने दिया इस्तीफा कहा, पुलिस फायरिंग की हो CBI जांच

amarujala.com

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:39 PM IST
gjm chief bimal gurung resigns from the post of chief executive of GTA
दार्जिलिंग में चल रही हिंसा के बाद गोरखा जनमुक्ति मोर्चा प्रमुख बिमल गुरुंग ने गोरखालैंड क्षेत्रीय प्रशासन के मुख्य कार्यकारी के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इस्तीफे के साथ ही बिमल ने गोरखा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुई पुलिस फायरिंग की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है। 
 
दर्जिलिंग में चल रहे विरोद्ध प्रदर्शन को रोकने के लिए पुलिस द्वारा की गई फायरिंग में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, जबकि प्रदर्शन में अब तक मरने वालों की कुल संख्या चार है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले बिमल गुरुंग और उनकी पत्नी आशा के साथ अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा और मारे गए लोगों के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। ये एफआईआर हत्या की धारा 302 और 120बी के तहत दर्ज हुई है। जिसके बाद बिमल ने एक टीवी चैनल से बातचीत में कहा था कि ममता बनर्जी चाहे जो करें लेकिन वे झुकने वाले नहीं हैं। 

बता दें कि अलग गोरखालैंड राज्य की मांग जीजेएम के कार्यकर्ता लंबे समय से कर रहे हैं। मामले ने तूल तब पकड़ लिया जब राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने स्कूलों में बंगला भाषा को अनिवार्य करने का फैसला लिया।
