आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

महाराष्ट्र में हिंसक हुआ किसान आंदोलन, पुलिस की 6 गाड़ियां फूंकी, भारी पुलिसबल तैनात

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:35 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
farmers protest truned voilent on thane-badlapur highway who angry on land acquired by MOD
महाराष्ट्र के बदलापुर में किसानों के आंदोलन ने उग्र रूप ले लिया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कल्याण इलाके में किसानों ने मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की छह गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले कर दिया है। किसानों में नाराजगी जमीन अधिग्रहण का है और उनका आरोप है कि रक्षा मंत्रालय इस कब्जे को अंजाम दे रहा है। 
बताया जा रहा है कि नेवी के लिए जमीन अधिकृत की जा रही है, लेकिन किसानों में नाराजगी है कि उनकी सहमति लिए बिना फडणवीस सरकार ये कदम उठा रही है। 

हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल को तैनात कर दिया गया है और करीब 10 पुलिस की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। दरअसल, प्रशासन को इस बात की उम्मीद न थी कि किसानों का ये आंदोलन हिंसक रूप ले लेगा और वे गाड़ियों को आग लगा देंगे।
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

thane badlapur highway farmers protest

स्पॉटलाइट

इस मामले में शाहरुख-आमिर को सलमान ने पछाड़ा, क्या 'बाहुबली' को भी देंगे मात?

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Salman Khan film 'Tubelight' to release abroad with 1,200 screens

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल सकते हैं ग्रेस मार्क्स

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 students will get grace marks

ऐसे लोग शादी के बाद देते हैं धोखा ! ये ग्रह होता है जिम्मेदार

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
these type of man can cheat after marriage

इसी 'हीरोइन के प्यार में' सलमान का हो गया था 'ऐसा हाल', एक ही फिल्म से रातोंरात बन गई थी स्टार

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
salman khan actress bhumika chawla setteled with her married life

पिग्मेंटेशन और झाइयों का दुश्मन है आंवला, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Know how amla can help you to get rid of Pigmentation and freckles

जबर ख़बर

योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्‍ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग
Read More

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग