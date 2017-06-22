बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाराष्ट्र में हिंसक हुआ किसान आंदोलन, पुलिस की 6 गाड़ियां फूंकी, भारी पुलिसबल तैनात
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:35 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र
के बदलापुर में किसानों के
आंदोलन
ने उग्र रूप ले लिया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कल्याण इलाके में किसानों ने मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की छह गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले कर दिया है। किसानों में नाराजगी जमीन अधिग्रहण का है और उनका आरोप है कि रक्षा मंत्रालय इस कब्जे को अंजाम दे रहा है।
बताया जा रहा है कि नेवी के लिए जमीन अधिकृत की जा रही है, लेकिन किसानों में नाराजगी है कि उनकी सहमति लिए बिना फडणवीस सरकार ये कदम उठा रही है।
हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल को तैनात कर दिया गया है और करीब 10 पुलिस की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। दरअसल, प्रशासन को इस बात की उम्मीद न थी कि किसानों का ये आंदोलन हिंसक रूप ले लेगा और वे गाड़ियों को आग लगा देंगे।
