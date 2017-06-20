आपका शहर Close

रामनाथ कोविंद पर पत्रकार ने किया ट्वीट, बीजेपी नेता ने दर्ज कराई FIR

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:20 PM IST
BJP spokesperson files complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for criticising Ram Nath Kovind
बीजेपी की प्रवक्ता नूपुर शर्मा ने पत्रकार राणा अय्यूब के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है। नूपुर का आरोप है कि अय्यूब ने एनडीए की ओर से राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार बनाए गए रामनाथ कोविंद के लिए गलत शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया है। इसी के चलते उन्होंने एससी/एसटी एक्ट 1989 के तहत अयुब के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है।
 
नूपुर का मानना है कि वे अभी बिहार के राज्यपाल हैं और देश के राष्ट्रपति भी बन सकते हैं और उनपर विवादित शब्द लिखे जाने बेहद गलत है। शिकायत किए जाने की जानकारी खुद नूपुर शर्मा ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से दी और कहा कि बिहार के राज्यपाल और एनडीए के उम्मीदवार के लिए की गई टिप्पणी अपमानजनक और नफरत भरी है क्योंकि अय्यूब ने 'वर्स्ट बेट' का इस्तेेमाल करते हुए कोविंद पर निशाना साधा है।
 
दरअसल, रामनाथ कोविंद के उम्मीदवार चुने जाने के बाद अय्यूब ने पर सवाल उठात हुए ट्वीट किया था कि और आपको लगता था कि पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रतिभा पाटिल का चुना जाना सबसे खराब शर्त थी। उनके इस ट्वीट से साफ हुआ कि बीजेपी ने उनसे भी खराब उम्मीद का चुना है। इसी के चलते नूपुर ने अय्यूब पर जातिया भेदभाव का आरोप भी लगाया है।

सवालों में घिरने पर अयूब ने अपनी सफाई दी और गुजरात के नेताओं के खिलाफ अपने विरोध का जिक्र किया। अय्यूब ने शिकायत पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, "भाजपा की दलील है कि अगर उन्हें धमकाने की है तो कम से कम उसमें दम तो हो, तब तो वे डरे!
