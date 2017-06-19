आपका शहर Close

Social Media: मोदी 'क्लासिक' ट्रैप, इस 'चाल' का विरोध कर विपक्ष कर लेगी सुसाइड

मनीष कुमार

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:23 PM IST
tweets and post are doing on NDA presidential candidate ramnath kovind after bjp annoucement

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवार को लेकर लंबी उथल-पुथल के बाद बीजेपी ने बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है। बीजेपी ने बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ कोविंद को अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है। कोविंद के नाम का ऐलान खुद पार्टी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने की है।

शाह ने बताया कि पार्टी की ओर से इस संबंध में सहयोगी दलों के साथ ही कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी और कई बड़े नेताओं से बात की गई है। अमित शाह ने बताया कि 23 तारीख को रामनाथ कोविंद की ओर से राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए नामांकन किया जाएगा। रामनाथ कोविंद के उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया राजनीतिक प्रतिक्रियाओं के साथ फनी ट्विट्स भी आने शुरु हो गए हैं। देखें ट्विट्स...

