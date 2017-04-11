बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुलभूषण ईरान से कैसे पहुंचे पाकिस्तान, वो सब जो आप जानना चाहते हैं
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:59 AM IST
कुलभूषण जाधव
कुलभूषण जाधव भारतीय नागरिक हैं। पाकिस्तान ने उन्हें जासूसी के आरोप में हाल ही में मौत की सजा सुनाई है। पाकिस्तान का कहना है कि जाधव रॉ एजेंट हैं और जासूसी करने के लिए पाकिस्तान में घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। जबकि इस मुद्दे पर भारत का कहना है कि कुलभूषण जाधव नेवी के रिटायर्ड ऑफिसर हैं और अब उनका भारत सरकार से कोई संबंध नहीं है। वो ईरान में अपना व्यापार कर रहे हैं। यहां पढ़िए कुलभूषण जाधव से जुड़े हर पहलू-
कुलभूषण को 3 मार्च 2016 को पाकिस्तान ने गिरफ्तार किया। पाकिस्तान ने कहा कि वो पाकिस्तान में जासूसी के लिए घुसपैठ कर रहे थे। पाकिस्तान ने पाकिस्तानी सेना और सूचना मंत्री की साझा प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में गिरफ्तार कुलभूषण का वीडियो दिखाया था। जिसमें कुलभूषण ने माना था कि वो रॉ के एजेंट हैं।
इस पर भारत ने कहा था कि वीडियो में पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी कुलभूषण जाधव से जबरन कबूल करवाया जा रहा है और गलतबयानी के लिए निर्देशित किया जा रहा है। भारत ने कहा उनका रॉ के साथ कोई लेना देना नहीं है।
पाकिस्तान ने भी स्वीकार किया कि उनके पास कुलभूषण जाधव के खिलाफ पर्याप्त सबूत नहीं है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ के विदेशी मामलों के सलाहकार सरताज अजीज ने कहा था कि सरकार ने जो दस्तावेज रखे हैं वह निर्णायक प्रमाण नहीं हैं।
जाधव को सजा मिलने के बाद भारत ने लिए ये फैसले
