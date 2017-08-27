Download App
kavya kavya

एक बार फिर कपिल शर्मा का शो हुआ कैंसिल, जानें क्या रही वजह

मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 01:52 PM IST
once again The Kapil Sharma Show shoot cancelled but this time kapil was not the reason

Kapil Sharma

टीवी की दुनिया में लगातार अपनी कॉमेडी और विवाद से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले कपिल शर्मा का शो एक बार फिर लाइमलाइट में आ गया हैं। हालांकि इस बार कपिल खुद इसकी वजह नहीं बने हैं।
बता दें एक्टर से राजनेता बने मनोज तिवारी को कपिल के शो के लिए एक स्पेशल भोजपुरी एपिसोड शूट करना था लेकिन मनोज को ये शूट किए बिना ही वापस दिल्ली आना पड़ा।

खबरों की मानें तो इसके पीछे का कारण जब मनोज से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि जब वो शूटिंग के लिए सेट पर पहुंचे थे तो उन्हें एक कॉल आया था। इस कॉल में उन्हें शूटिंग रद्द होने की जानकारी दी गई थी। उन्होंने जब इसका कारण पूछा तो उन्हें बताया गया कि कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल हो गई है जिसकी वजह से शूटिंग नहीं हो पाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले वर्कर्स और प्रोड्यूसर्स के बीच पिछले काफी समय से विवाद चल रहा है। वर्कर्स की मांग है कि उनकी फीस में बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ उनके काम करने के घंटे भी तय किए जाएं।

आपको बता दें कि यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब कपिल शर्मा ने इस शो का कोई शूट कैंसिल किया हो । इससे पहले भी वो कई बार अपने खराब स्वास्थ्य के चलते शो की शूटिंग कैंसिल कर चुके हैं।
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

