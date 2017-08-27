बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'स्वच्छ भारत अभियान' पर अमिताभ ने बताया, कैसे करें कचरे का निपटारा
{"_id":"59a25d1a4f1c1bdb7a8b457c","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-tweeted-a-video-conveying-a-message-to-attend-swachch-bharat-exhibition","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u091a\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:48 AM IST
amitabh bachchan
बॉलीवुड
के महानायक
अमिताभ बच्चन
ने आज एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। ये वीडियो स्वच्छ भारत अभियान से जुड़ा हुआ है। अपने वीडियो में अमिताभ लोगों से कह रहे हैं कि सुबह-सुबह अपने घर से कचरा निकलने के बाद हम सोचते हैं कि हमारा घर साफ हो गया है लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मुंबई शहर से रोज हजारों टन सूखा और गीला कचरा निकलता है उसका सही निपटारा करना हम सबके लिए कितनी बड़ी चुनौती है।
अमिताभ बताते हैं कि मुंबई महानगरपालिका ने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत रेजिडेंशियल और कर्मशियल कॉम्प्लेक्स में एक ठोस कजरे की प्रोसेसिंग खुद लोगों के द्वारा ही करने का एक नया नियम बनाया है।
प्रोसेसिंग इक्यूपमेंट और टेक्नोलॉजी कि जानकारी देने के लिए लगभग 75 कंपनियां पहली सितंबर से एनएसीआई वरली में एक प्रदर्शनी में भाग ले रही हैं। जो कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत किया जा रहा है। वीडियो के आखिरी हिस्से में अमिताभ लोगों से अनुरोध करते हुए कहते हैं,' मैं तो जा रहा हूं इस एग्जीबिशन में आपका भी स्वागत है। आएंगे तो अच्छा लगेगा। कचरे का सही निपटारा मतलब स्वच्छ मुंबई और पर्यावरण हमारा।
वीडियो-
