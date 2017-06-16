बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'ट्यूबलाइट' का नया गाना रिलीज, देखिए जू जू की झलक
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 08:29 AM IST
'ट्यूबलाइट' फिल्म
सलमान खान
की फिल्म '
ट्यूबलाइट
' से चीनी एक्ट्रेस
जू जू
अपने बॉलीवुड करियर का आगाज कर रही हैं। उनकी झलक अभी तक ट्रेलर के अलावा कहीं नहीं दिखाई दी थी लेकिन अब फिल्म के नए गाने में दर्शक अच्छे से सलमान की नई हीरोइन को देख पाएंगे। फिल्म का नया ट्रैक 'मैं अगर' रिलीज कर दिया गया है।
इस गाने में सलमान, सोहेल, जू जू और दिवंगत ओम पूरी हैं। ओम पुरी को देख आपकी पुरानी यादें ताजा हो जाएंगी। वहीं जू जू इस गाने में बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं। आतिफ असलम की आवाज में गाया ये गाना जल्द ही चार्टबस्टर्स पर नंबर एक पर पहुंच जाए तो हैरानी नहीं होगी।
फिल्म के तीन गाने 'रेडियो', 'तिनका तिनका दिल मेरा' और 'नाच मेरी जान' पहले ही रिलीज हो चुके हैं।
आप भी सुनिए 'ट्यूबलाइट' का नया गाना-
VIDEO
