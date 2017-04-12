बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तापसी पन्नू ने शुरू की 'जुड़वा 2' की शूटिंग, वरुण होंगे हीरो
{"_id":"58ee08074f1c1b6137cf7515","slug":"taapsee-pannu-starts-shooting-for-judwaa-2","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 '\u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e 2' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:47 PM IST
हाल ही में
अक्षय कुमार
के साथ फिल्म '
नाम शबाना
' में अपने अभिनय को लेकर तारीफें बटोरने वाली बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री
तापसी पन्नू
ने अपनी अगली फिल्म 'जुड़वा 2' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ वरुण धवन हैं, इस जोड़ी की ये पहली फिल्म है।
ये फिल्म तापसी पन्नू के लिए इसलिए भी स्पेशल हो सकती है क्योंकि इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर डेविड धवन है। डेविड धवन के साथ ही तापसी पन्नू ने 2013 में अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'चश्में बद्दूर' में काम किया था।
इसे भी पढे-
क्यों मीडिया से दूर भागते हैं वरुण धवन के बड़े भाई
तापसी ने बातचीत के दौरान बताया कि वो डेविड धवन के साथ दोबारा काम करने के लिए काफी उत्सुक हैं और नब्बे के दशक की इतनी यादगार फिल्म में काम करने के लिए भी बहुत एक्साइटेड हैं। बता दें ये फिल्म 1997 में आई फिल्म 'जुड़वा' की सीक्वल हैं।
साथ ही वरूण धवन भी शूटिंग के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। वो जल्द ही तापसी पन्नू और जैकलीन फर्नांडिस के साथ शूटिंग करते नजर आएंगें।
इसे भी पढे-
अक्षय कुमार को लेकर शाहरुख देख रहे बड़ा सपना, क्या होगा पूरा?
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ee17354f1c1ba368cf734d","slug":"micromax-launches-evok-series-two-new-smartphone","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"58ee13234f1c1b791ecf5c22","slug":"ram-gopal-varma-targets-tiger-shroff-calls-him-woman-even-hits-vidyut-jammwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b '\u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ee25554f1c1b462dcf74b3","slug":"how-to-stop-bleeding-gums-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u0942\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928? \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58edef0f4f1c1ba368cf704a","slug":"signature-says-human-nature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"58edca764f1c1bbc7fcf5737","slug":"radhika-apte-photoshoot-in-different-lip-shades","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58e89a5a4f1c1b68625b5741","slug":"salman-khan-parted-ways-with-manager-reshma-shetty-after-being-with-9-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ea3dfb4f1c1b9d285b4817","slug":"akshay-kumar-home-minister-rajnath-singh-launch-website-mobile-app-for-jawans","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ee08074f1c1b6137cf7515","slug":"taapsee-pannu-starts-shooting-for-judwaa-2","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 '\u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e 2' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e8aeec4f1c1b41485b7b04","slug":"national-film-awards-jury-head-priyadarshan-says-why-waste-an-award-on-aamir-khan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eda89b4f1c1bbc7fcf55a8","slug":"after-sarathkumar-s-house-i-t-officials-raid-his-wife-raadhika-s-office","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0925 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e IT \u0915\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58edbf014f1c1ba368cf6d18","slug":"deewar-poster-with-swachh-bharat-message-made-pm-narendra-modi-smile","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top