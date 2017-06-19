बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
परिवार संग छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं संजय दत्त, स्विम सूट में दिखीं मान्यता
{"_id":"594bb11b4f1c1b06788b47f7","slug":"sanjay-dutt-went-to-europe-for-vacations-after-bhoomi-maanayata-was-seen-in-swim-suit","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 05:31 PM IST
संजय दत्त और मान्यता दत्त
संजय दत्त
ने हाल ही में फिल्म 'भूमि' की शूटिंग पूरी की है और अब वो
परिवार
संग छुट्टियां मनाने यूरोप चले गए हैं। इस दौरान उनकी पत्नी
मान्यता
ने सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वो स्विम सूट पहने नजर आ रही हैं। यहां उनके साथ उनके बच्चे शहरान और इक्रा भी छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं।
बता दें कि ओमंग कुमार द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म 'भूमि' बाप और बेटी के रिश्तों पर आधारित है। जेल से आने के बाद संजय की ये पहली फिल्म है। इसमें संजय के साथ अदिती रॉव हैदरी नजर आएंगी जो फिल्म में उनकी बेटी का किरदार निभा रही हैं। फिल्म में शेखर सुमन का भी मुख्य रोल देखने को मिलेगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b683f4f1c1be67c8b47dc","slug":"sharmila-tagore-second-daughter-saba-ali-khan-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 2700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b75f54f1c1b672c8b49df","slug":"bobby-deol-wife-tanya-ahuja-is-a-business-women-read-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b3b4b4f1c1b204a8b4594","slug":"job-vacancies-in-delhi-metro-for-graduates-50000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Delhi Metro \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594635c44f1c1b9a578b4954","slug":"do-not-keep-any-stone-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e0d084f1c1be65d9bf4d5","slug":"director-ram-gopal-varma-slammed-for-posting-a-vulgar-picture-of-tennis-player-sania-mirza","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e2a064f1c1be04f9bea89","slug":"amy-jackson-and-sofia-hayat-post-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e30084f1c1b435d9beb68","slug":"weekend-collection-of-rabta-and-behen-hogi-teri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u094d\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e4e4f1126f4c60b8b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-8-contestent-sonali-raut-post-bold-photo-kissing-tv-actress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e42744f1c1b8a068b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-diandra-soares-slammed-katrina-kaif-for-using-excessive-make-up-to-look-ageless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e21cf4f1c1b12559bea35","slug":"shilpa-shetty-and-sridevi-at-karan-johar-house-for-sunday-binge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top