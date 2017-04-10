आपका शहर Close

आकाश की नई फिल्म FU की सलमान ने की  घोषणा

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 02:24 PM IST
Salman announces Aakash tohsars new flim FU
बॉलीवुड के भाईजान सलमान खान ने मराठी फिल्म सैराट से फिल्मी दुनिया में कदम रखने वाले आकाश थोसर की नई फिल्म FU की घोषणा की है। इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए सलमान ने सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर अपनी और आकाश की एक तस्वीर साझा की।
आकाश की नई मराठी फिल्म में सलमान खान अपनी आवाज का जादू बिखेरते नजर आएंगे। फिल्म का निर्देशन महेश मांजरेकर कर रहे हैं। इससे पूर्व महेश कई ख्‍याति प्राप्त फिल्मों का निर्देशन दे चुके हैं। जिसमें महेश द्वारा निर्देशित वास्तव, नटसम्राट, सिटी ऑफ गोल्ड और कुरुक्षेत्र जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्में डायरेक्ट की हैं।

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

गौरतलब है कि वर्ष 2016 में सैराट 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने वाली पहली  मराठी फिल्म बनी थी। FU के नए लुक में एक हाथ हवा में दिखाई दे रहा है और इसपर लिखा है He Is Back। सूत्रों के अनुसार FU आगामी दो जून को रिलीज होगी और सैराट के बाद हर कोई आकाश की अगली परफॉरमेंस के लिए एक्साइटेड हैं।
