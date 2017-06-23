बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'जग्गा जासूस' का नया गाना 'झुमरीतलियां' रिलीज
{"_id":"594cdf0b4f1c1bcb658b4a9d","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-katrina-kaif-jagga-jasoos-song-jhumritalaiyya-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0938\u0942\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u091d\u0941\u092e\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902' \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:59 PM IST
झुमरीतलियां
रणबीर कपूर
स्टारर फिल्म '
जग्गा जासूस
' का गाना 'झुमरीतलियां' रिलीज हो गया है। इस गाने के डायरेक्टर प्रीतम हैं और बोल दिए हैं नीलेश मिश्रा ने। वहीं अरिजीत सिंह और मोहन कानन ने इसे अपनी आवाज दी है।
इस गाने में दोनों स्टार्स का साथ दिखाया गया है।
कैटरीना
और रणबीर हर काम में साथ होते हैं फिर चाहे वो कोई शैतानी हो या क्राइम। दोनों ही गाने में बहुत मासूम लग रहे हैं।
'जग्गा जासूस' कैटरीना के जन्मदिन से दो दिन पहले यानि 14 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी। इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट को सात बार बदला जा चुका है लेकिन अब इसकी रिलीज डेट फाइनल हो चुकी है।
आपको बता दें फिल्म 'जग्गा जासूस' के डायरेक्टर अनुराग बसु पहले इस फिल्म को 7 अप्रैल को रिलीज करने वाले थे लेकिन गाने और कुछ सीन्स की शूटिंग की वजह से फिल्म की डेट को आगे बढ़ाया गया। एक के बाद एक गाने और पोस्टर आने के बाद दर्शक इस फिल्म के आने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
देखें वीडियो-
VIDEO
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594cca3d4f1c1bcb658b4970","slug":"kapil-sharma-sacrifices-his-fat-pay-cheque-for-his-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0906\u0927\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594cb33e4f1c1b6e1b8b4a2e","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-kissed-amrita-singh-at-a-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594c99704f1c1bcf748b48ae","slug":"weekly-love-astrology-23th-june-to-29th-june","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092f\u0947 3 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"594c833e4f1c1bb16f8b479c","slug":"are-you-doing-these-silly-mistakes-while-shaving-it-can-hurt-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 '\u0906\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0936\u0947\u0935', \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"594c8d414f1c1bb16f8b480f","slug":"up-board-now-start-yoga-as-mandatory-subject-for-class-9th-to-12th","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board : 9\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092f\u094b\u0917' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e0d084f1c1be65d9bf4d5","slug":"director-ram-gopal-varma-slammed-for-posting-a-vulgar-picture-of-tennis-player-sania-mirza","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e2a064f1c1be04f9bea89","slug":"amy-jackson-and-sofia-hayat-post-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e30084f1c1b435d9beb68","slug":"weekend-collection-of-rabta-and-behen-hogi-teri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u094d\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e4e4f1126f4c60b8b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-8-contestent-sonali-raut-post-bold-photo-kissing-tv-actress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e42744f1c1b8a068b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-diandra-soares-slammed-katrina-kaif-for-using-excessive-make-up-to-look-ageless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e21cf4f1c1b12559bea35","slug":"shilpa-shetty-and-sridevi-at-karan-johar-house-for-sunday-binge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top