कैटरीना पर उमड़ा रणबीर का प्यार, साेशल मीडिया पर कह दी दिल की बात
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 06:00 PM IST
हाल ही में
कैटरीना कैफ
ने अपने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि वो
रणबीर कपूर
के साथ फ्यूचर में कभी काम नहीं करेंगी। ये खबर तेजी से मीडिया में वायरल हुई। कैटरीना ने ये बात एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कही थी। अब कैटरीना की इस बात का रणबीर ने जवाब दिया है।
