'द रॉक' को पछाड़ हॉलीवुड में नंबर 1 बनीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:36 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
आज ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि
हॉलीवुड
में भी अपनी एक्टिंग के जलवे बिखेर रही हैं। स्पॉटब्वॉय में छपी एक खबर के अनुसार, प्रियंका हॉलीवुड में पिछले हफ्ते नंबर दो पर थी लेकिन उन्होंने अपने को-स्टार
ड्वेन जॉनसन
को पछाड़ते हुए नंबर 1 पर जगह बना ली है।
ये आंकड़े इन हस्तियों के ट्विटर, फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम, यूट्यूब और गूगल प्लस पर फॉलोअर्स को देखते हुए लिए गए हैं। इन आंकड़ों को सोशल मीडिया एनालिटिक्स कंपनी MVPindex ने मुहैया करवाया है। इस सूची में विन डीजेल नंबर 5 और बेवॉच स्टार जैक एफरॉन नंबर 9 पर हैं।
फिलहाल प्रियंका प्राग में छुट्टियां मना रही हैं और लगातार अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा प्रियंका अपनी हॉलीवुड सीरीज 'क्वांटिको' के सीजन 3 में नजर आएंगी। साथ ही वो हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ए किड लाइक जेक' और 'इज नॉट इट रोमांटिक' में भी काम करने को तैयार हैं। हालांकि 'इज नॉट इट रोमांटिक' के बारे में अभी कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है।
