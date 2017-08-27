Download App
kavya kavya

ऋतिक के हैं लाखों फैन पर ये तो फैन हैं इनके, जानें किसके

मंजू ममगाईं

27 Aug 2017
on the occasion of ganesh chaturthi hrithik roshan says Bappa stays with us all year now

Hrithik Roshan

ऋतिक रोशन के भले ही लाखों चाहने वाले हो लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं बॉलीवुड का ये सुपर स्टार किसका दीवाना है। ऐसा कौन हैं जिसका रिश्ता उनके जन्म लेते ही उससे जुड़ गया था। ऐसा मेहमान जो हर साल उनके घर आता है।
पढ़ें- एक बार फिर कपिल शर्मा का शो हुआ कैंसिल, जानें क्या रही वजह

अगर आप कंनफ्यूज हो रहे हैं तो हम आपको बता दें वो हैं 'गणपति बप्पा'। हर साल गणेश चतुर्थी पर पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ गणेश जी को अपने घर बुलाने वाले ऋतिक रोशन का बताते हैं कि उनके जन्म वाले साल सबसे पहले उनकी मम्मी गणपति को घर लेकर आई थीं। जिसके बाद गणपति को हर साल उनके घर बड़े भक्ति भाव से बुलाया जाता है।

43 साल के ऋतिक रोशन बताते हैं कि उनका और गणपति का बहुत स्टॉग कनेकशन है। वो बचपन में बप्पा को जैसे याद करते थे वैसे ही आज भी करते हैं। ऋतिक रोशन बताते हैं कि उनकी दादी उन्हें बचपन में सिखाती थीं कि आप जो कुछ पूरी ईमानदारी और श्रद्धा से गणपति से मांगते हैं बप्पा उसे जरूर पूरा करते हैं।  

बता दें हाल ही में गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर ऋतिक रोशन ने गणपति की पूजा करते हुए अपनी कुछ फोटो भी शेयर की थी। इन फोटोज में ऋतिक अपनी पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ गणेश जी को मनाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने फोटोज में सफ़ेद शर्ट और नीले रंग के जीन्स पहनी हुई हैं। चेहरे पर संतुष्टि के साथ वो गणेश जी को सजाते-सवारते दिख रहे थे।
