ऋतिक के हैं लाखों फैन पर ये तो फैन हैं इनके, जानें किसके
{"_id":"59a287c54f1c1bb74d8b459e","slug":"on-the-occasion-of-ganesh-chaturthi-hrithik-roshan-says-bappa-stays-with-us-all-year-now","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 03:55 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan
ऋतिक रोशन
के भले ही लाखों चाहने वाले हो लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं
बॉलीवुड
का ये सुपर स्टार किसका दीवाना है। ऐसा कौन हैं जिसका रिश्ता उनके जन्म लेते ही उससे जुड़ गया था। ऐसा मेहमान जो हर साल उनके घर आता है।
अगर आप कंनफ्यूज हो रहे हैं तो हम आपको बता दें वो हैं 'गणपति बप्पा'। हर साल गणेश चतुर्थी पर पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ गणेश जी को अपने घर बुलाने वाले ऋतिक रोशन का बताते हैं कि उनके जन्म वाले साल सबसे पहले उनकी मम्मी गणपति को घर लेकर आई थीं। जिसके बाद गणपति को हर साल उनके घर बड़े भक्ति भाव से बुलाया जाता है।
43 साल के ऋतिक रोशन बताते हैं कि उनका और गणपति का बहुत स्टॉग कनेकशन है। वो बचपन में बप्पा को जैसे याद करते थे वैसे ही आज भी करते हैं। ऋतिक रोशन बताते हैं कि उनकी दादी उन्हें बचपन में सिखाती थीं कि आप जो कुछ पूरी ईमानदारी और श्रद्धा से गणपति से मांगते हैं बप्पा उसे जरूर पूरा करते हैं।
बता दें हाल ही में गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर ऋतिक रोशन ने गणपति की पूजा करते हुए अपनी कुछ फोटो भी शेयर की थी। इन फोटोज में ऋतिक अपनी पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ गणेश जी को मनाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने फोटोज में सफ़ेद शर्ट और नीले रंग के जीन्स पहनी हुई हैं। चेहरे पर संतुष्टि के साथ वो गणेश जी को सजाते-सवारते दिख रहे थे।
