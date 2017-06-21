आपका शहर Close

पीएम मोदी के किरदार के लिए अक्षय कुमार का नाम फाइनल!

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 08:17 AM IST
neither paresh rawal, nor anupam kher but -akshay-kumar-to play-pm-narendra-mod

अक्षय कुमार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर बनने वाली फिल्म के लिए अक्षय कुमार का नाम फाइनल कर लिया गया है। पहले ऐसी खबरें थी परेश रावल या अनुपम खेर में से कोई पीएम मोदी का किरदार निभा सकता है। यहां तक कि विक्टर बनर्जी का नाम भी पीएम के रोल के लिए सामने आया था लेकिन अब इन सब अटकलों पर विराम लग गया है।
न्यूजपोर्टल डीएनए की खबर के अनुसार, ' जिस तरह से लोगों के मन में अक्षय कुमार की छवि और पहुंच है वो पीएम मोदी की कहानी को दर्शाने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है।'

बीजेपी नेता और एक्टर शत्रुघन सिन्हा का कहना है, 'अक्षय कुमार भारत के मिस्टर क्लीन हैं। उनकी छवि भारत के नए चमकते सितारे से मेल खाती है।'

वहीं सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष पहलाज निहलानी का कहना है, 'मैं अक्षय के अलावा किसी और के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकता जो प्रधानमंत्री का किरदार निभा सके। उनकी छवि एकदम साफ है। साथ ही उनके काम करने का ढंग भी देखने बनता है।

'टॉयलेट: एक प्रेम कथा' और 'पैडमैन' भी सिनेमा में सामाजिक सुधार वाली फिल्में हैं जिनसे गुरुदत्त और वी शांताराम जुड़े हुए हैं। अक्षय ने पीएम मोदी की तरह नेशनल स्टार तक का सफर तय करने के लिए काफी मेहनत की है। काफी हद तक संभावना है कि अक्षय का नाम ही पीएम के रोल के लिए फाइनल किया जाएगा। '
  • कैसा लगा
